Module 0Fundamentals
This module fills in any gaps you may have, and ensures we're all working from the same solid foundation.
- How browsers consume CSS
- Syntax and terminology
- Basics of colors, units, typography
CSS can be fun. I promise.
For a lot of front-end developers, CSS is the most frustrating part of their work.
When you make a mistake in Typescript, you get a helpful tooltip telling you exactly what you did wrong. In CSS, by contrast, you're left in the dark, without any clues about why you're not getting the result you expected.
These constant bewildering surprises take us out of flow state, and shake our confidence. No wonder so many of us don't enjoy writing CSS!
Despite all appearances, though, CSS is actually a deeply consistent and robust language. It feels unpredictable because there are complex systems involved, systems that are totally invisible to us.
CSS is an implicit language.
It doesn't matter how many years you spend practicing CSS—if you don't learn how its underlying systems work, your mental model will always be incomplete.
Think about how most of us learn CSS: we learn how individual properties work, instead of focusing on how layout algorithms use those properties as inputs. We learn “cool tricks” for specific situations, instead of concepts that can be applied broadly to any situation.
It's like trying to solve a puzzle when you're missing pieces. Except it's even worse, since we blame ourselves!
Nobody is born with CSS skills.
We assume that we're missing some sort of “CSS gene”, that we're just not good at this stuff. And it's the most unfair self-criticism in the world. If you learn the rules of CSS, you can be good at it too!
Becoming proficient with CSS is game-changing. All of a sudden, the most frustrating part of your job becomes fun! As JS developers, we spend so much energy trying to avoid writing CSS, when we could be embracing it, and using it to build world-class user interfaces.
So how do you learn the rules of CSS? Well, you can spend countless hours spelunking through MDN documentation and CSSWG specifications, and then spend a few years practicing. That's what I did. It was undeniably effective—the end result is incredibly worthwhile—but the journey was long and arduous.
I want to help expedite that process for you. Over the past year, I've been packaging up all that knowledge and experience into a comprehensive self-paced online course.
I call it…
Believe it or not, the very first non-trivial web application I built was an online education platform! My friend worked as a tutor, and he wanted a way to assign math problems to his students. I built it with PHP, MySQL, and jQuery. It was a dog's breakfast, but it worked.
I abandoned that project when I discovered Khan Academy, a world-renowned non-profit on a mission to provide a free, world-class education online. Years later, I would join as a software engineer, to help build that platform! I got to work alongside some of the smartest pedagogical minds in the world, and I learned a whole lot about how to create effective educational content.
I've spent the last couple years working in senior engineering roles at organizations like DigitalOcean and Gatsby Inc., building tools to help developers get their ideas off the ground.
For the past few years, I've also taught part-time for Journey Education, developing curriculum and leading web-development courses at Concordia University.
It's been almost a decade since I built my first educational platform. I've learned a lot about education since then, and it's high time I do something with that knowledge and experience.
CSS for JavaScript Developers is the culmination of my career, and I genuinely believe it'll be profoundly useful. I'm so excited to help you on your journey with CSS!
This curriculum teaches everything you need to know to build modern, polished web experiences. It's a no-fluff distillation of the skills I've learned over 15 years.
This module fills in any gaps you may have, and ensures we're all working from the same solid foundation.
We pop the hood and see how the browser renders items in flow layout
We continue our exploration of the browser's layout modes by examining positioned layout.
How does CSS fit into modern JS webapps? In this module, we learn how to take advantage of the JavaScript ecosystem.
Flexbox brought an incredibly powerful layout algorithm to the web. We learn how to make the most of it.
CSS has become a really dynamic language! We'll see how to use modern CSS features to build resilient layouts.
The most important part of any webapp is the content! We'll learn how to wrangle text and media.
CSS Grid is a revolutionary layout system for the web. We'll see how to use it responsibly, to create next-level user interfaces.
Animation is a vital part of all web applications. We'll learn how to build beautiful, lush animations.
In this jumbo-sized module, we'll cover a bunch of tips and tricks to create standout experiences on the web.
This curriculum barely scratches the surface.
Here are some other important things included in the course:
The Ultimate Tier comes with exclusive extras:
Have you ever stumbled on a particularly tricky layout or animation, and wondered how it works?
The Video Archive is a collection of in-depth build walkthroughs and explanations. Often, when a student has a question around how to build an unconventional layout, I'll record a video for the archive showing how I would implement it.
Over the years, I've amassed a fortune of tools.
The Resource Treasure Trove is a curated collection of my favourites. I share my favourite tools, generators, packages, and resources, with detailed guides for each one, showing exactly how I get the most out of it.
Yes! If you visit this page from a country with significantly lower purchasing power, you should see a box that allows you to select a regional license at a lower price.
If you don't see the box and you're using a VPN, please try disconnecting the VPN.
This course is specifically built for folks who use a component-based JS framework like React, Angular, or Vue.
This affects things in a number of ways:
...) works, you already understand how the cascade works! I explain the similarities in the course.
I wanted to make a CSS course specifically for JS developers because I know how frustrating CSS can be for us! I struggled with it myself for years and years.
You don't need to be a JavaScript expert, but I do assume that you have some experience with a JS framework like React/Angular/Vue.
If you haven't used a JS framework, you'll still learn a lot about CSS fundamentals in this course, though some of the workshops will be more challenging.
Employers want to invest in resources that help their team deliver better results more quickly. I believe CSS for JavaScript Developers is an incredibly worthwhile investment.
If you work as a software developer and aren't sure how to get your employer to put this course on the company card, I created a letter template you can use to help persuade them to pick up a copy for you.
Check it out:
Letter To Your Manager
Absolutely! You can order multiple licenses on the Teams order page.
Depending on the number of licenses you purchase, a 10-20% discount will be applied automatically (requires at least 4 licenses to qualify).
You'll also gain access to the Teams Administration dashboard. This feature is under active development, but it will soon allow you to easily add and manage licenses.
There is indeed!
If you're actively enrolled in an educational program, you can receive 20% off the full cost of the course (the “Ultimate” package). This discount can't be combined with any other discounts, but it can be combined with regional licenses.
This discount is intended for full-time or part-time students, including coding bootcamps like General Assembly.
To receive a unique coupon code, shoot an email to support@joshwcomeau.com with proof of enrolment.
Nope! It's a one-time purchase. When you buy CSS for JavaScript Developers, you'll always have access to the course. Not only that, but you'll get all updates and improvements for free. I plan on improving this course quite a lot over the next couple years!
I believe that in order to learn something, you need to get your hands dirty. This course offers a ton of opportunities to practice the concepts we learn!
Throughout each module, there are exercises, small challenges, and interactive demos. Most modules end in a workshop, a larger project where we can apply the skills we've learned in a broader, more-realistic context.
That said, there are over 170 bite-sized videos in the course as well. The general format is that each lesson will mix written and video content to explain the concept, and then there are opportunities for practice and experimentation, leading up to the workshop at the end of the module.
Yes — if you purchase either the "Basic" or the "Pro" package, you'll be able to upgrade your purchase to the "Ultimate" package later on.
The upgrade cost will be the difference between what you paid originally and the current full cost of the Ultimate package.
Please note that the price of the course likely will rise in the future, and so it may cost more if you wait to upgrade.
If you're not happy with the course, for any reason, you can reach out by email in the first 30 days and I'll refund your purchase, no questions asked.
(Actually, I will ask why you weren't happy, since that feedback will help me make the course better! But you don't have to answer it. The refund is unconditional.)
I've done my best to build an accessible product, but it's an area of constant improvement.
In terms of navigation, the course platform and all of its exercises, minigames, and interactive elements should be controllable through a keyboard alone, no mouse required. As it happens, the early days of the course development were done exclusively through dictation and eye-tracking, no mouse or keyboard.
In terms of color, all text and UI elements should have AA-level contrast or higher. I've also done my best to support colorblind folks, by never communicating anything exclusively through color/hue.
All videos include closed-captions in English.
For folks with little or no eyesight, I've struggled to imagine how I could build a quality course on CSS, given CSS' visual nature. I'm sad to say that it's a challenge I have not yet solved.
Absolutely!
I've heard from so many developers now who have said something along the lines of “I've been writing CSS for 10+ years, and I've aleady learned so much.”
CSS is an incredibly rich language, and this course aims to give you a deeper understanding. Even if you've used CSS for a long time, there are mechanisms that can only be learned through research, and that knowledge has direct tangible improvements on the writing experience.
I'd recommend checking out these two blog posts. They're repackaged from the course. If you learn something from them, I expect you'll get a lot out of this course:
It depends on what you mean by "beginner" 😅
This course is not intended for absolute beginners. If you've never written any CSS before, this isn't the right course for you.
I also assume that you have some experience with a JS framework like React. You definitely don't need to be an expert, but you should be comfortable with the idea of components, and passing data between them (eg. through props).
That said, if you've been building web applications for a couple months, or have just graduated from a coding bootcamp, this course is perfect for you.
Here are some things I assume you know:
p { color: red; }
Knowledge of Git is beneficial, but not required.
Definitely not! Though I do expect you to have at least some experience with a component-based JavaScript framework (Angular, Vue, Svelte…).
Certain modules and workshops do use React, since I want to explain the concepts “in context”, in real-world situations. All of the React-specific stuff comes preloaded, though. You won't have to mess with state or any advanced React features. You will need to write some JSX, but I'm confident you won't struggle with it if you're familiar with another framework.
I created a 15-minute lesson specifically to help non-React developers learn "just enough React" to complete the workshops in this course.
Yes! We're using Discord for our online community. The community is already vibrant and mature, because of our Early Access period. Lots of great discussion happens there every day!
The community is moderated according to our Code of Conduct.
Absolutely!
This course uses Discord as our community platform. There is a #help channel specifically for questions related to the material (or CSS in general). There are also specific channels for each module.
I've been spending a lot of time answering questions on Discord, but I've been thrilled to see that the community has been really active as well.
This course is built for JavaScript developers who wish they found CSS less frustrating.
Here are some examples of the kinds of people I think would benefit the most from CSS for JavaScript Developers:
CSS for JavaScript Developers might not be a good fit for you if you fit one of the following categories:
Yep! Anyone who completes the course will be able to save a .pdf with their name on it, showing that they've completed the CSS for JavaScript Developers course.
This can be useful to claim reimbursement from your employer, to share on social media, or to just feel great about your accomplishment!
Right after purchasing, you'll be emailed a receipt/invoice from Paddle. You'll be able to add whatever name and address is necessary to facilitate a reimbursement.
You can also add your VAT number, to have any VAT charges reimbursed.
It's hard to say! There is a lot of content, but it's structured in such a way that it's easy to skip stuff that you already know.
Based on early feedback, most modules will take between 2 and 6 hours to complete, depending on how "thoroughly" you aim to complete them. There are 10 modules, so I expect on average it will take 40 hours to complete.
I can be reached at support@joshwcomeau.com! Feel free to send any questions you have.
